Latest cryptocurrency news
Trading Tip `The Wall´ – Why Do We Fall, Bruce?2 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
This week, the price of bitcoin reached a low-point of -53% from its December high. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the Death of the “Get in before Wall Street!”-meme and why it made sense to Short the Great Bitcoin Bull. My viewpoint remains unchanged in that I’m still confident that the CME bitcoin futures listing […] The post Trading Tip `The Wall´ – Why Do We Fall, Bruce? appeared first on Bitcoin News.
European Central Bank to Discuss Bitcoin and Blockchain With Youth2 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
Young Europeans could ask the President of the European Central Bank questions about Bitcoin and Blockchain. #ADOPTION
The Satoshi Revolution – Chapter 4: Is Privacy Possible in the Digital Era? (Part 3)2 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
Recent inventions and business methods call attention to the next step which must be taken for the protection of the person, and for securing to the individual … the right “to be let alone” … Numerous mechanical devices threaten to make good the prediction that “what is whispered in the closet shall be proclaimed from the house-tops.” -- Louis Brandeis The post The Satoshi Revolution – Chapter 4: Is Privacy Possible in the Digital Era? (Part 3) appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Lots of Optimism at the Miami Bitcoin Conference This Week3 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
This January, thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts flocked to The North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami after a grueling two weeks of market madness. The very large crowd, however, was quite confident that the emerging digital asset space was still on the rise as the halls of the James L Knight Center were bursting with vigor. […] The post Lots of Optimism at the Miami Bitcoin Conference This Week appeared first on Bitcoin News.
New Research: Laundering of Illicit Funds Less than 1% of Bitcoin Transactions5 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center of Sanctions and Illicit Finance in conjunction with blockchain analytics company, Elliptic, has published a study seeking to track the circulations of illicit funds within the bitcoin economy from 2013 to 2016. The research concludes that the share of funds of illicit origin comprises less than one percent […] The post New Research: Laundering of Illicit Funds Less than 1% of Bitcoin Transactions appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Decentralized Travel Distribution Platform Eliminates Middlemen to Make Your Trips Cheaper6 hours ago on cointelegraph.com
Changing the way the travel industry conducts business can completely transform the way we go from point A to point B. Winding Tree is attempting just that. #SPONSORED
US Regulator Sues Three Companies For Cryptocurrency Fraud8 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed charges against three separate companies for engaging in fraudulent schemes involving cryptocurrencies. The cases include fraud and misappropriation of bitcoin and litecoin. Also read: South Korean Officials Caught Trading On Insider Knowledge of Crypto Regulations CFTC Sues Crypto Operators The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed civil […] The post US Regulator Sues Three Companies For Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared first on Bitcoin News.
PR: Bitmora Exchange – a New Exchange Is Fixing the Fee System8 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
On average, the typical stock purchase costs between $10 and $20, while the cost to exchange a cryptocurrency costs anywhere from 0.15%-0.25% of the amount being traded. You are probably thinking “Fantastic” if you're playing with $500. But what if your trades start growing larger as you become more successful? Or if they are already something substantial, like $5,000? The post PR: Bitmora Exchange – a New Exchange Is Fixing the Fee System appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Korean Lawmaker Shows Evidence Government Embargo Led to Market Manipulation9 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
A South Korean lawmaker has shown how the government’s announcement policy enabled market manipulation last week following the news of possible cryptocurrency trading shutdown. According to his evidence, reporters and officials had 40 minutes to buy the dip as the price of bitcoin in Korean won reversed and rallied. Also read: South Korean Officials Caught Trading […] The post Korean Lawmaker Shows Evidence Government Embargo Led to Market Manipulation appeared first on Bitcoin News.
Not Content with Scamming $1.5 Billion, Bitconnect Wants Another $500 Million for Its ICO11 hours ago on news.bitcoin.com
The fall of Bitconnect was as certain as night follows day. A pyramid scheme wrapped inside a Ponzi with a side order of WTF, Bitconnect was as crazy as it was calamitous. The only miracle was that the racket lasted so long. When the ringleaders shut up shop on Wednesday, causing the token to plummet […] The post Not Content with Scamming $1.5 Billion, Bitconnect Wants Another $500 Million for Its ICO appeared first on Bitcoin News.